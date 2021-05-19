Two Maltese Swimmers Smash National Records At European Championships In Hungary

Azzopardi improved on her own national record in the 200-metre freestyle when she clocked a time of 2:04.52 – a marginal improvement from her previous record of 2:05.11 achieved last April in Turkey.

Swimmers Mya Azzopardi and Thomas Wareing both set national records at the European Aquatics Championships in Hungary today.

Furthermore, Wareing also put on a strong performance at the European Championships, setting a new record in the 200-metre individual medley with a time of 2:08.34. Wareing just improved on the previous record of 2:08.68 set by swimmer Michael Umnov in April 2018.

The record-breaking swims come at a crucial time when athletes are gearing up for a spot at the Olympic Games this summer. In fact, the European Aquatic Championships is an approved Olympic Qualifying event and will help bolster both athletes’ chances to make it to the Games.

In addition to Wareing and Azzopardi, three other swimmers form part of the Maltese contingent currently competing in Hungary.

The remaining three are Sasha Gatt, Nicola Muscat and Dylan Cachia.