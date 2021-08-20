UEFA Opens Investigation Into Referee’s Decisions That Saw Hibs Robbed Of Conference League Spot 

Europe’s official football body UEFA has started an investigation into Hibernians’ loss to FC Riga last week, following a request by the Maltese club.

Hibernians were right on the verge of becoming the first-ever Maltese team to reach the play-off stages of a UEFA competition. After beating FC Riga in Latvia, Hibs only had to achieve a draw or better at home to set up a play-off tie against Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps.

And if they did end up beating the Imps, they would have found themselves in the group stages of the UEFA Conference League, where they could have found themselves playing against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Roma and Feyenoord.

However, a number of very controversial refereeing decisions prevented Hibs from progressing to the next stage, with the game ending in a 4-1 loss after extra time.