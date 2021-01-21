Unused Kordin Industrial Land To Be Transformed Into New Basketball Pavilion For Hibernians

A new basketball pavilion will be built on unused land at the Corradino Industrial Zone.

The pavilion will belong to Hibernians Basketball Club who received the 1,338 metre square of land, along with a 45 year lease, from Sports Malta earlier today.

“We need to invest in sports facilities and associations and that’s what we are doing today,” said Parliamentary Secretary for Sports Clifton Grima.

“We believe that we need to provide facilities and help so that clubs can continue to grow and improve their services. We want every sport to be given the opportunity to flourish,” he said.

In addition to the new pavilion and its ancillary facilities, the land will be used to build another basketball pavilion to be used for games and to help train youths in the sport.

Hibernians Basketball Club is one of the largest on the island with more than 250 athletes training and competing with the club.

The Paola side is currently in fourth place in the BOV Men’s League and in last place in the MSV Life Women’s League.

