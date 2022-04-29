Hear Valletta FC Roar Thanks To This Sponsor
Going strong in the local football scene ever since they were founded in 1943, Valletta FC has been scoring goals and passing the glory for generations on end. But, they would not have gotten this far without the amazing support that they’ve found from companies and fans alike.
Valletta FC has gotten support for this football season from gambling and casino company, Meridianbet! Starting up its business in 2001, this Europe-based betting company has been constantly looking at ways to develop and better its services.
Already having a foot in the door when it comes to sports, the natural next step was for Meridianbet to support the local football scene by sponsoring two well known and loved Maltese football clubs, Valletta FC and Zabbar FC.
Starting the sponsorship from September 2021, Valletta FC is decorated with Meridianbet branding. As one of their official sponsors, you can see the iconic Meridianbet branding on Valletta FC’s kits and their social media.
Starting with football, Meridianbet has the goal to support other sports and athletes in Malta in the future. Keeping the community fit and healthy is just one of the benefits of playing sports. With one goal in mind – Meridianbet has plans to sponsor more Maltese teams in the future across various sports.
If you want to bet on the Maltese premier league while helping Meridianbet support Maltese talent, you can sign up and create an account for yourself on this link.
Good luck and play responsibly!
Cover image credits: vallettafc.net
Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18. Terms and conditions apply. The odds may change since quotas are variable.