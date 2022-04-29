Going strong in the local football scene ever since they were founded in 1943, Valletta FC has been scoring goals and passing the glory for generations on end. But, they would not have gotten this far without the amazing support that they’ve found from companies and fans alike.

Valletta FC has gotten support for this football season from gambling and casino company, Meridianbet! Starting up its business in 2001, this Europe-based betting company has been constantly looking at ways to develop and better its services.

Already having a foot in the door when it comes to sports, the natural next step was for Meridianbet to support the local football scene by sponsoring two well known and loved Maltese football clubs, Valletta FC and Zabbar FC.