6 Virtual Games That Are Taking Malta By Storm

Technology has progressed at the speed of light and the world of sports is not being left behind. That’s where virtual games come in. From virtual football matches to formula one races which look almost as great as the real thing, here are the top six virtual games that everyone is talking about. 1. Euroleague Legends

Taking the top dogs from the basketball world, Euroleague Legends pits the greats against the greats in a completely virtual world. Taking the likes of Panathinaikos, Partizan and Žalgiris and putting them on the court can only result in one hell of a game. 2. Instant Football

Grabbing teams from all four corners of the globe, Ghana could easily play Malta in this virtual reality. Teams are matched up randomly and you can choose to change the fixtures before you sit back, relax, and watch a good game of footie. 3. Nascar Streak

Delivering one of the most authentic experiences you could dream of, it’s pretty easy to confuse real Nascar with the virtual game. Giving fans the ability to feel the excitement that a race brings with it 24/7, Nascar Streak brings the excitement of Daytona to your screen. 4. Virtual Football

Combining killer 3D animation with artificial intelligence, technology has found a way to let us recreate Cristiano Ronaldo and his famous Ronaldo chop in a virtual game. Keeping track of team matchups, wins and losses – betting on virtual football means you don’t need to look elsewhere for the stats as the game keeps them all for you. 5. Virtual Tennis

Giving you the chance to watch endless tennis with international stars on the courts, long gone are the days where you need to wait for Wimbledon. You can have it all at your fingertips thanks to Meridianbet. 6. Football Penalty Duel

Last but not least, if penalties are your absolute favourite thing in football then this virtual game is the one for you. Pitting two teams against each other, it’s all or nothing in this penalty shoot out.

