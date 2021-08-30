Vladyslava Kravchenko Completed Her Second Swimming Event Earlier This Morning, At 3am
Vladyslava Kravchenko has completed her second swimming event earlier this morning, at 3am.
She hit a 1.05.98s time in the 50m backstroke, in the S5 class heats event.
This is one of the fastest times she has ever recorded in this event, however, she did not beat her own personal best, which was recorded earlier this season.
Vladyslava Kravchenko swam her second event earlier this morning, hitting a 1.05.98s in the 50m backstroke S5 class…
Posted by Malta Paralympic Committee on Sunday, August 29, 2021
Kravchenko is also Malta’s first-ever two-time female Paralympian in para-swimming. She represented Malta in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.
In a touching Facebook post, she described how Malta is the smallest nation at the Paralympic Games, but that will not stop her from paving the way for the next generation of para athletes.
“You may be the smallest nation, but you have the biggest hearts.”
Malta is officially the smallest nation to participate in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo this year 🇯🇵🇲🇹. As someone told…
Posted by Vladyslava Kravchenko on Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Malta’s debut at the Paralympics took place on 27th August.
Kravchenko scored a time of 1:18:48s in the S5 50m butterfly, which is a faster time than her own, which was recorded in Rio 2016.
Thomas Borg, the other Paralympian who is representing Malta at the games will be participating in a para-athletics event on 3rd September.
The closing event will take place two days later, on 5th September.
The day is finally here – official opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at 20:00 JST (13:00 MLT). Support…
Posted by Malta Paralympic Committee on Monday, August 23, 2021
Have you been following the games?