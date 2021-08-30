Vladyslava Kravchenko Completed Her Second Swimming Event Earlier This Morning, At 3am

This is one of the fastest times she has ever recorded in this event, however, she did not beat her own personal best, which was recorded earlier this season.

She hit a 1.05.98s time in the 50m backstroke, in the S5 class heats event.

Vladyslava Kravchenko has completed her second swimming event earlier this morning, at 3am.

Vladyslava Kravchenko swam her second event earlier this morning, hitting a 1.05.98s in the 50m backstroke S5 class…

Kravchenko is also Malta’s first-ever two-time female Paralympian in para-swimming. She represented Malta in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

In a touching Facebook post, she described how Malta is the smallest nation at the Paralympic Games, but that will not stop her from paving the way for the next generation of para athletes.

“You may be the smallest nation, but you have the biggest hearts.”