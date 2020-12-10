WATCH: Classic Throwback To Paolo Rossi’s Six Goals Which Won Italy 1982 World Cup

Rossi had been suspended from football for three years in 1980 over rigged matches and illegal betting, but his penalty was reduced and he was allowed to play for Italy.

As legendary former Italian striker Paolo Rossi died today, we take a look at his outstanding performance which won his nation the 1982 World Cup.

He struggled in the group stage as Italy sneaked through after three draws against Poland, Cameroon and Peru.

However, he burst into life in the next round, scoring a hat trick against Brazil to knock them out of the tournament. He then scored a brace against Poland to send Italy to the final, where he scored the opening goal as his side triumphed against West Germany.

Rossi was named as the top scorer and best player at the 1982 World Cup and ended up winning the Ballon d’Or.

