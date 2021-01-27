WATCH: Cycling Infrastructure In The Works To Ensure Malta Is A Safe Sports Tourism Hotspot

A number of infrastructure projects are currently in the works to ensure that Malta is a safe and attractive cycling destination for tourists, according to the Minister for Tourism, Clayton Bartolo.

Towards the end of last year, Bartolo shared his ambition to position Malta as a sports tourism destination including attracting cyclists to the island. His proposal drew criticism from athletes who addressed the issue Malta has with road safety and the dangers it creates for cyclists.

“I am aware of the comments, I look forward to meeting with these organisations and athletes. I understand their concerns,” Bartolo said at a press conference earlier today.

Malta’s roads are unfriendly to cyclists with a San Ġwann bike lane proving particularly problematic for its thoughtless and dangerous placement which leaves cyclists privy to fatal accidents.

Moreover, there have been a number of incidents involving negligent drivers and cyclists which in some cases ended in a fatality.

However, plans appear to be in the pipeline to address this issue in the future.

“I have to emphasise the fact that we’re working on a number of infrastructure projects in which we are also including cycling lanes,” Bartolo continued. “These cycling lanes won’t be the narrowest possible. We are looking to ensure that these are comfortable cycling lanes for cyclists.”

The vision to transform Malta into a sports tourism destination doesn’t concern cycling alone but other sporting activities that the island has to offer all year round thanks to its favourable weather conditions.

In addition to positioning Malta as a sporting hub, Bartolo also discussed the potential of attracting more faith tourists thanks to the abundance of churches that occupy the island.

