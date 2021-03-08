WATCH: FIFA Take Note! Sliema Wanderers Player Scores Out-Of-The-Box Stunner Against Gżira

Sliema Wanderers FC player Alex Satariano has the club knocking on FIFA’s door for a prestigious award after scoring this incredible out-of-the-box goal last weekend.

With less than a minute before the close of the first half, Satariano managed to extend Sliema’s lead when he found the net with this cross-cum-shot near the opponent’s right corner flag.

We’re not sure whether he meant it but either way, the spectacular piece of football has Sliema Wanderers putting Satariano up for the prestigious FIFA Puskás Award.

“Puskas Award nominee? FIFA Football Awards please take note,” it said on Facebook.

The goal proved to be even more meaningful given that it was the dagger that sealed the win against derby rivals Gżira United.

Sliema Wanderers currently sits in fifth place in the Premier League – an impressive standing considering the months of turmoil the club has recently gone through.

And it is becoming apparent that there are some studs on this team!

