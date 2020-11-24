WATCH: Goalkeeper Scores Last Minute Goal In Electric Maltese Football Game

One goalkeeper in Malta has gone and done the unthinkable and scored in the very last minute of an electric encounter in the youth league. An intense U-19 match-up between local rivals Melita and Luxol St Andrews appeared to be tipping towards the latter’s favour by the 90th minute. That all changed the goalkeeper Kil Koudimba scored with a flying header right in the bottom corner to level the score at 2-2 in the dying embers of the game.

On Facebook, Melita posted celebratory messages, praising Koudimba’s last-minute goal: “HUGE SCENES AT THE LUXOL STADIUM!! Having gone behind in the 88th minute, our Reds have equalised in the 93rd minute through the most unlikely of scorers!” their statement read, going on to mention that Koudimba’s goal was “a header even the best of strikers would be proud of!” Starting strong Thomas Griscti, Team Captain of the Melita team, scored a goal by header during a free kick dealt by William Legault in the 30th Minute – bringing the score to Melita U19 1-0 Luxol U19. Yet, as the second half commenced, Luxol equalised the score with a goal in the 52nd minute. This was followed by a second goal scored in the 88th minute that gave Luxol the lead in the match. Held yearly by the Malta Football Association, this year’s National Youth League kicked off with six matches – including rivals Luxol Sports Club and Melita F. C.