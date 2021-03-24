WATCH: Haley Bugeja Lands Spot On Top 10 ‘Best Wonderkids In Women’s Football’

The list , published by the high-profile football portal Goal, counted down top talents in women’s football who were born on or after 1 st January 2002.

Malta’s Sportswoman of the Year, footballer Haley Bugeja continues to score achievement after achievement, this time landing a place on a prestigious list of the top 10 most impressive, young women in world football.

Haley scored eighth place, with Goal highlighting that after scoring six goals in her first seven games of her Serie A debut, “suddenly everyone knew her name”. Even more so after she went viral for her solo goal against Napoli.

“The young forward wrote her name into the history books in November when she scored a hat-trick for Malta in a UEFA Women’s Euro qualifier”, the post read highlighting one of the 16-year-old’s crown achievements to date.

The former Mġarr United player joined the Italian team Sassuolo last year and has been making waves ever since. Lovin Malta previously highlighted the star player in an exclusive interview detailing the young woman who is fast becoming the future of women’s football.