WATCH: Ħamrun Turns Into Street Party After Spartans Secure Inspiring 3-0 Win Against Valletta FC

In a video taken after the game, supporters can be seen taking to the streets, waving flag, parading with cars and chanting.

Ħamrun Spartans fans took to the streets in celebration last night following an inspiring 3-0 win against local footballing giants, Valletta FC.

A smoke cloud lingers in the background, potentially the result of fireworks being set off in celebration.

Premier League leaders Spartans secured a dominant 3-0 win against Valletta FC thanks to the valiant effort of Franklin Sasere who was the only goalscorer of the night.

The Spartans maintain their lead in the BOV Premier League with a total of 38 points while Valletta FC lingers in 9th place with 23. The team also just signed former Roma FC and Ivorian striker Seydou Doumbia who wasn’t present in last night’s line up.

Last night’s charades on the streets of Ħamrun come hours after Prime Minister Robert Abela announced a new set of measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus including a curfew on restaurants and heightened police inspections to ensure no mass gatherings are taking place.

Moreover, bars and każini won’t reopen on 1st February as initially intended.

What do you make of this? Let us know below