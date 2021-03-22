WATCH: ‘I Want To Go Where No Team Has Been,’ New Ħamrun Spartans President Joseph Portelli Outlines Champions League Dream

Ħamrun Spartans is on track to win its first Premier League trophy in three decades, but the vision of the club’s new president extends far beyond the shores of Malta.

In his first official interview as the new club president, Gozitan property magnate Joseph Portelli outlined his ultimate goal and vision, which is to see the club compete at the Champions League.

“The team has three years to build and the first step is to win a trophy or league,” he said.

“The aim of this year was to end up amongst the top three teams in the Premier League, or win a trophy, so we can compete in European competition.”

As it stands, the Spartans sit on top of the Premier League with a total of 56 points and a comfortable five-point margin from second place Hibernians.