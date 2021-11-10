WATCH: Liverpool FC’s Mo Salah Gets A Very Rude – And Very Maltese – Farewell
They say you can find a Maltese person wherever you go – whether it’s Primark or otherwise – but one leading footballer had a very Maltese encounter with a football fan… at least, we assume that’s what he was.
As Liverpool FC’s Mo Salah was walking through a parking lot with a luggage behind him, a nearby crowd can be heard screaming for his attention.
Amid the cheers and boos, one clear Maltese voice can be heard, ringing out what only a Maltese man would dare say out loud in a foreign country: F’għoxx kemm għandek Salah.
Salah is the current top scorer in the Premier League and recently became the first player in Premier League history to score a hat trick against Manchester United at Old Trafford, so it’s very possible that the Maltese interlocutor was just a mad Man U fan.
Then again, Maltese people do love being able to swear publicly in foreign countries. Who could ever forget this guy, as well as this guy, and of course, this guy.
Either way, with Salah being Egyptian, we just wonder if he picked up on the Maltese call – and understood it.
