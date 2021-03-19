WATCH: Louis Rees-Zammit Shows Off Lighting Speed For A Try As Wales Eyes Clean Sweep At Six Nations

Louis Rees-Zammit, the young Welshman of Maltese descent, showed off his set of wheels last weekend as Wales pummelled Italy in the Six Nations Cup.

There’s a reason he’s been given the nickname Rees-Lighting and this clip of him intercepting a pass and running from his own 22 for a try is the closest thing to a real-life Flash superhero.

With Wayne Pivac’s Wales already miles ahead against Italy (41-7), Rees-Zammit’s try was nothing more than just a dagger in the heart of an already-wounded Italian side.

And now only France stands in the way of Rees-Zammit and the Welsh squad from claiming a clean sweep in the international competition.

Wales will play France this Saturday, 9pm, at Stade de France and Rees-Zammit has once again made the starting lineup.

The 20-year-old rugby player has put on a show at the Six Nations, having claimed Guinness Six Nations Try of Round 1 with 35.7% of fan votes for a leap of faith to give Wales a 21- 16 win over Ireland.

With Rees-Zammit’s invaluable contribution, Wales sits atop of the Six Nations.