WATCH: Luke Gambin Dodges Past Defenders To Score Beautiful Goal On Newport County Debut

Cover Image: South Wales Argus

Maltese footballer Luke Gambin got off to the best possible start with League Two team Newport County after netting a beautiful solo goal in his debut performance.

Gambin dodged not one, not two, not three but four Oldham Athletic players before taking a left-footed shot at goal to find the net.

The Malta national was also crucial in setting up Newport’s first goal with a brilliant cross assist for a header.

Gambin joined Newport on loan from League Two side Colchester United just last week. Despite his stellar solo performance, Newport lost 3-2 to Oldham Athletic, but that didn’t stop local media from showering the Maltese man with praise.

“It was another frustrating afternoon but the performance of Luke Gambin gave reason for optimism.”

“He provided County with something that they have been lacking in recent weeks after the departure of attacking midfielder Scott Twine.”

“It’s early days – and Gambin will know that he needs to be more consistently involved as his match sharpness improves – but the left-footer showed enough at Boundary Park to suggest he could be an important figure in the promotion push,” said the South Wales Argus.

