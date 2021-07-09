WATCH: Malta Has Potential To Produce Olympic-Level Sailors But Party Distractions Get In The Way

Malta has all the right conditions and facilities to nurture elite sailors, with athletes from all over the world choosing the archipelago to conduct their training leading up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Yet it has been decades since the islands themselves have produced an Olympic-level sailor, despite the abundance of talent and resources at our feet.

“Malta is a well-known place for its winds and is a fantastic venue for winter preparations,” said sailing coach Alex Denisiuc. “A lot of people are willing to come here because the conditions are very similar to Japan”.

Malta has hosted a number of Olympic athletes over the past two winters including teams from Singapore, Japan, Croatia, Cyprus, Great Britain and Estonia.

“We’ve had around 13 nations overall come here to prepare throughout the winter season,” Denisiuc continued.

Of all the athletes who visited to train, four sailors with the Royal Marina Yacht Club Sailing School will make the journey to Tokyo later this month to represent their country at the prestigious Games.

Those athletes are Aly Badawi from Egypt, Jalise Jordan from Antigua, and Vishnu Saravannan and Nethra Kumanan from India.