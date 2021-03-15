WATCH: Malta’s Athlete Of The Year Has Battled Injuries, Doubts And Racism On Her Journey To The Top

Janet Richard was crowned Malta’s athlete of the year, and for good reason.

The Maltese athlete has broken a longstanding national record in the 400-metres last year with a time of 54.06 seconds, making her one of the fastest women in Malta.

But it wasn’t an easy journey to the top.

Janet has battled a number of injuries over her career and made a number of huge sacrifices to become a national champion. She even had to deal with racist remarks after rumours spread that she was adopted.

Despite all this, Janet has managed to carve a successful career in athletics, becoming one of Malta’s elite athletes of our generation.

Oh, and did we mention that she’s studying for a Master’s degree in Psychology as well?

Lovin Malta caught up with the champ at the Marsa Sports Complex to find out what it really takes to become a national champion.

Janet walked us through her daily routine, why she chose the 400-metres and the number of sacrifices she’s made on her athletics journey.

And she’s one of many on the island who are excelling in their chosen sport.

Lovin Malta is on the lookout for the island’s young and inspiring female athletes excelling in their respective sports, from football to weightlifting and tennis to water polo.

Stay tuned for future episodes as we continue to discover some of the island’s most inspirational, female athletes.

