WATCH: Malta’s Strongest Teenage Athlete Tenishia Thornton Is Breaking Gender Stereotypes In Sports

Lovin Malta teamed up with Melita to meet with the weightlifting star to learn more about the person lifting the bar for sports in Malta.

Not only is the teenage girl from Bormla leading the nation in a male-dominated sport, but she’s also breaking stereotypes and inspiring others along the way.

Tenishia has smashed national records and is helping put Malta on the map after becoming the first person in the island’s history to win a medal at the world championships.

She is the real deal and at such a young age, her career is just getting started.

Tenishia discusses everything from her inspirations to her rigorous training regime and the ultimate goal of making it to the Olympics. If you needed some weekend motivation to get into the gym, then this is it.

