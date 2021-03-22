WATCH: Maltese Basketball Player Sophie Abela Finishes Off Highly-Ranked Nebraska Team With Clutch Game-Winning Assist

Maltese basketball player Sophie Abela was instrumental in Ottawa Junior College’s win against eighth-ranked Nebraska Community College over the weekend, scoring a total of 18 points and producing the game-winning assist.

With the game tied at 68 points and just 35 seconds on the clock, Abela showed her ability to perform under pressure as she set up a screen before peeling away, receiving a pass and making an aggressive attempt towards the net.

Instead of shooting, Abela sent a bounce pass to Florez-Pascual, her Meditteranean teammate, for the game-winning lay-up.

“I think we wanted this more,” Abela told the LA Junta Tribune Democrat. “We were looking forward to this game. I personally pushed myself more here.”

Abela was also one of OJC’s top scorers of the game with a total of 18 points.

“They’re ultimate competitors,” said OJC coach Landon Steele about the Meditteranean duo.” They’re both two of my favourite kids I’ve ever coached in my lifetime, and I’ve coached a lot.”

Otero, which is currently 10-2, 6-0 in NJCAA Region IX South, has a busy week ahead starting with a make-up game at home against Northeastern Junior College. Abela will then complete the rest of the regular season on the road at North Platte, McCook and Western Nebraska.

Tag a basketball player