WATCH: Maltese Football Star Haley Bugeja Gets Main Feature In Sassuolo Series

Maltese football star Haley Bugeja has featured on the latest episode of US Sassuolo’s series Nero & Verde.

You can watch Haley’s feature, filmed by Lovin Malta, below.

The 16-year-old footballing talent has surpassed all expectations since joining the Serie A club last September, scoring on her debut and becoming one of the league’s top goal scorers.

Her feats and achievements have been noticed by many, including everyone at home and her club too, who featured a full length interview with her across their social media profiles.

The host of Nero & Verde introduces Haley as an impressive young talent who proved herself a star from the second she stepped onto the pitch. The young Maltese footballer has shown a lot of promise and continues to feature prominently in most games for the team as a striker.

The latest episode of Nero & Verde discusses US Sassuolo’s season with interviews with the coaches, before switching to the highlight of the show, Haley.

Tag someone who doesn’t know who Haley Bugeja is