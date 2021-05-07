WATCH: Maltese Footballer’s Late Goal Helps US Team Reach First Prestigious NCAA Quarterfinals In Over 30 Years

Maltese footballer Andrea Borg helped the Seton Hall Pirates secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship in the United States after scoring a late-minute equalizer to take the game into penalties.

Borg’s late goal instilled hope in the Pirates who went on to defeat Virginia Tech in a thrilling 7-6 penalty shootout.

The Maltese footballer, who featured in the U-21 national team, managed to find the net on the tail end of a corner set-piece in the 81st minute, ending the game in a 2-2 stalemate.

Thanks to Borg’s contribution, the Seton Hall Pirates will appear in the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time since 1988, where they will face off against third seed Indiana.

This is also the first time the Seton Hall Pirates have participated in the NCAA tournament in 16 years with Borg contributing to that achievement having played in the Big East Conference showdown last month.