WATCH: Maltese Striker Kailey Willis Scores First Goal For Hellas Verona

Promising Maltese striker Kailey Willis helped Italy’s Hellas Verona secure a postseason spot after scoring her debut goal against U19 Sassuolo over the weekend.

Hellas Verona went on to win 5-0 with the former Birkirkara FC forward getting on the books with a spectacular goal.

Willis, who is just 17-years-old, signed for Serie A Femminile side Hellas Verona last November. She opened her account with the Italian side five months later and took to Instagram after to celebrate.

“Good things take time,” she said. “Thank you God”.

Willis is just one of many Maltese female footballers showcasing their talents abroad. The Italian leagues also feature Nicole Sciberras, Martina Borg, Emma Lipman and Rachel Cuschieri.

