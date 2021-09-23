WATCH: Maria Farrugia Scores Screamer As Malta Women Stun Bosnia In World Cup Qualifiers 

At a game at the Centenary Stadium last Tuesday, Bosnia took an early lead courtesy of Milena Nikolić and doubled their lead half an hour later through Maja Jelčić.

Malta’s women’s football team earned their first point in their 2023 World Cup qualification group after coming back from behind to stun Bosnia and Herzegovina.

However, Malta came back from the dead late in the second half, with Sunderland’s Maria Farrugia scoring an absolute beauty from outside the box in the 81st minute.

Then deep into injury time, Stefania Farrugia equalised for Malta after Bosnia failed to clear a corner.

The result means Malta have now earned their first point in Group E after two games and are level on points with Bosnia. It will be a shot in the arm for the national team, particularly after their disappointing 7-0 defeat to Denmark earlier this month.

Malta’s women will be in action again on 21st October, when they travel to Russia, and 26th October, when they take on Azerbaijan.

Photos: Malta Football Association

Forza Malta!