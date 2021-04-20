WATCH: Online Fitness Community Calls Out Poorly-Planned And Rusty ‘Outdoor Gyms’ Around Malta

In some cases, the neglect and poor planning of the outdoor gyms have resulted in machines developing rust.

A video published by popular online fitness community Bulletproof Culture showcases various outdoor gyms around Malta and the impractical nature of them which discourages activity instead of promoting it.

With gyms closed, Malta’s fitness community has been forced to venture outside to get their fix, only to find that the island’s exercise machines are rusty, poorly maintained and not fit for use.

“Superficial structures like these devalue health and fitness in all aspects, from culture to environmental to physical,” the video said.

The video also highlighted a number of problems with regards to outdoor gyms, including the planning and research that went into the projects, the standard of the equipment and the effort that went into the construction of the park.

Bulletproof also claims to have reached out to government entities such as SportMalta, as well as to Parliamentary Secretary for Sports Clifton Grima, to reach an amicable solution to the island’s subpar outdoor gyms.

Lovin Malta has reached out to the Minister for a comment.

In an effort to improve the overall standards of Malta’s fitness community, Bulletproof has launched Project Robinhood with the intention of creating more awareness about health and fitness for future generations. The only community is expected to launch a full documentary on the subject in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, athletes and fitness enthusiasts have been left stranded with gyms closed and organised sports banned pending a government decision on the easing of Covid-19 restriction measures.

While some national teams have been given an exemption to train and compete, many still feel that the government doesn’t take sports seriously enough.

