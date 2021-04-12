WATCH: Rachel Cuschieri Dedicates Second Lazio Goal To Late Dad And Grandmother 

Maltese footballer Rachel Cuschieri dedicated her second goal for Lazio to her late dad and grandmother, as well as her auntie, who is going through difficult times.

The Malta national scored her second goal for the Serie B team yesterday, in a 5-0 win over Chievo Verona Women.

Cuschieri’s goal put Lazio in a comfortable 3-0 lead before halftime, pushing the team one step closer to Serie A promotion as the Rome side moved into second place in Serie B.

Prior to the match, Cuschieri dedicated the game to her auntie “in this difficult time.” Following the match, Cuschieri extended the dedication to her grandma, who passed away a year ago, as well as her father who passed away towards the end of last year.