Watch: Top Maltese Basketball Teams Appear To Play Badly Intentionally As Investigation Underway

Two top Maltese basketball teams are facing an investigation into alleged match fixing and competition manipulation after a bizarre end to a league game last weekend. Second-placed Hibernians and fourth-placed Depiro faced each other for the final game of the season before the playoffs. With six minutes to go, the teams were neck and neck, with the score 69-68 in favour of Depiro. However, players from both teams then started playing badly, lazily passing the ball around and refusing to shoot when faced with an open basket, with the final score remaining 69-68.

Serie A maltese di basket. 6 minuti alla fine di Depiro-Hibernians, ultima giornata di regular season. Il punteggio non cambia più, nessuna delle due vuole vincere per ottenere il piazzamento desiderato nella griglia playoff.

6 minuti di scempio sportivo.

The result means that Depiro climbed to third in the league and face another game against Hibernians in the playoffs, with league leaders Starlite facing Mellieħa, who slipped to fourth. Footage of this end to the game was first unearthed by the Italian basketball news site La Giornata Tipo, with La Repubblica also reporting on it and describing it as a “sporting scandal”.

The Malta Basketball Association is investigating the behaviour displayed by both teams in the closing stages of the match, with a view to initiating disciplinary procedures. “The game is under investigation for match fixing, and for putting the game under clear disrepute,” MBA president Pawlu Sultana said. Hibernians has denied any allegations of wrongdoing and pledged to collaborate with the investigation. Meanwhile, Depiro said that it disassociates itself from “a certain attitude” shown by the team during the last minutes of the game but that allegations of match-fixing are unfounded. What o you think of this footage?

