WATCH: Xabi Alonso Who? Malta International Scores Screamer From Halfway Line In Birkirkara Victory

With Birkirkara leading 1-0 in yesterday’s game against Floriana and with seconds remaining on the clock, striker Luke Montebello found himself with the ball in his own half.

A Maltese international footballer might have just put himself in contention for this year’s Puskas goal of the year award.

Spotting Floriana’s goalie Ini Etim Akpam off his line, Montebello dared to dream and tried his luck from the halfway line. His shot was perfectly placed and the keeper could only watch helplessly as the ball flew into the net, prompting Montebello and his team-mates to break out in celebration.

And while Birkirkara’s second goal may have stolen the show, their first one, a long-range effort from Paul Mbong, was quite remarkable too.

Birkirkara currently sit fourth in the league, 12 points off the leaders Ħamrun Spartans, while Floriana, who won the league last year are languishing in tenth place.

