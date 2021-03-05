WATCH: Young Professional Maltese Water Polo Player Nets Beautiful Goal Against European Champions

An 18-year-old professional Maltese water polo player netted a goal against European Champions Ferencvárosi last night.

Jake Muscat, who is on the books with Montenegrin side PVK Jadran for one year, opened his side’s account after going down 3-0 against the Hungarian powerhouse.

Muscat was the first player for PVK Jadran to score last night but his valiant effort was in vain as the team eventually succumbed to a 12-5 defeat.

However, the former Neptunes player put a dent into Ferencvárosi’s ego and impressed the commentator who noted how the Maltese player was “just 18-years-old”.

Unfortunately, PVK Jadran has been on a three-game losing streak in the Champions League but the team will be hoping to end the bad spell today against Hannover, with Muscat once again featuring in the lineup.

