Weightlifter Yazmin Zammit Stevens Breaks Two National Records At European Championships

Maltese weightlifter Yazmin Zammit Stevens has just broken two national records at the European Championships in Moscow, Russia.

Stepping on the platform early this morning in the 71kg weight class, Zammit Stevens lifted 86kg and 88kg in the Snatch and 102kg in the Clean and Jerk.

“I’m super happy with what I managed to do only eight weeks out of surgery,” she said following her lifts. “I was not expecting that Snatch at all, but I was expecting more on the Clean and Jerk,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓨𝓪𝔃𝓶𝓲𝓷 𝓩𝓪𝓶𝓶𝓲𝓽 𝓢𝓽𝓮𝓿𝓮𝓷𝓼 (@yazmin.stevens)

Zammit Stevens raised the bar with her Snatch lifts, setting two national records in the process.

Just eight weeks ago, the weightlifting starlet underwent surgery on her wrist, setting her back on her preparation for the European Championships.

“I couldn’t jerk so long so I can’t be disappointed in myself,” she said. “Me and my scar, we did it!”.

Last weekend, 15-year-old weightlifter Tenishia Thornton also put on a show at the European Championships, breaking five national records as she placed first in the B category of the 49kg weight class.

Thornton also broke the Commonwealth Youth Record for Snatches and Totals.

Tag a weightlifter