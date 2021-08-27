‘Welcome Home’: Manchester United Announce Ronaldo Transfer From Juventus
Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo will be returning to his old club Manchester United after two seasons at Italian giants Juventus.
Speculation that Ronaldo will be one the move again this summer has been rife all summer. Earlier today Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri told reporters that Ronaldo had told him he did not intend to play for the side this coming season.
After originally being linked to Premier League winners Manchester City, it later transpired that Ronaldo would in fact be joining their city rivals, the club he played for between 2003 and 2008 before his move to Real Madrid.
Ronaldo has always looked back on his time at Manchester United fondly, with the club’s supporters never having given up hope of seeing him play for the club again before he retires.
At 36, Ronaldo is still considered to be one of the best footballers in the world.
“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical,” United said in a statement.
According to the Italian press, the deal will see Juventus paid just over €25 million.
