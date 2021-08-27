‘Welcome Home’: Manchester United Announce Ronaldo Transfer From Juventus 

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo will be returning to his old club Manchester United after two seasons at Italian giants Juventus.

Speculation that Ronaldo will be one the move again this summer has been rife all summer. Earlier today Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri told reporters that Ronaldo had told him he did not intend to play for the side this coming season.

After originally being linked to Premier League winners Manchester City, it later transpired that Ronaldo would in fact be joining their city rivals, the club he played for between 2003 and 2008 before his move to Real Madrid.