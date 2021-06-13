Yew! Malta’s First Skimboard Instructor Is Bringing Extreme Sports And Positive Vibes To Our Shores

If you venture down to Għajn Tuffieħa any day of the week, you’ll probably find him sliding across the surface of a breaking wave on a strange-looking board and with the wind in his hair. Patrick Renneberf is Malta’s first skimboard instructor and he’s on a mission to introduce the extreme surf sport to the island along with his free spirit nature, complementary positive attitude and a whole bunch of ‘dudeee’.

And before you start questioning what skimboard is and whether it is for you, check out Patrick in action shredding his way across the shores of Għajn Tuffieħa…

Patrick’s not only offers skimboarding lessons to beginners, children and more, but he has also set out on turning skimboarding into a hobby for all local wave shredders and is well on his way to manufacturing Malta’s first home-made skimboard collection. “We decided to make our own skimboards because we wanted to make the sport more accessible to people on the island,” he told Lovin Malta. “It can be quite hard to get a good board here, but not anymore!” Whether you’re in it to try something new, believe it’s your next big thing, or just want a board because it looks cool, you need to check out this range of homemade skimboards.

While Patrick might be the dude with the skimming vision, the boards are in fact the product of Joerg Setzepfand – a local artisan behind the brand JSBoards – who has turned his garage into a gnarly skimboard den, and through trial and error has managed to craft the perfect boards for Malta’s waves.

And if that isn’t impressive enough, the dynamic duo is also crafting boards for people of all ages, genders and sizes so that everyone can have a go at skimming the waves. “The ambition is to grow the community on the island to have fun on the beach,” Patrick continued. For Patrick, skimboarding is more than just his passion, it’s a reflection of his surfer-dude lifestyle and character, with his positive, free-spirited attitude infecting all those around him on the beach, whether they choose to skim or not. In fact, Skimboard School Malta also envisions becoming a full-time gig with the addition of yoga classes, meditation and more. You can even rent skimboards and balance boards too.

Or you can just sit in awe, sunbathing in the gorgeous sun, as Patrick and his posse of skimmers shred some waves this summer.