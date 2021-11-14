You May Have Missed These Impressive Maltese Sports Feats Over The Weekend 

Malta’s football team may have just lost 6-0 to Slovakia, but there were other achievements by local athletes which were worth celebrating over the weekend. Over in Italy, young Maltese footballer Haley Bugeja scored the winner for Sassuolo as they beat Napoli 1-0 to keep her team well within reach of Serie A league leaders Juventus.

It was Bugeja’s first goal of the season which had been marred by injury problems in recent months. And over in Serie B, Malta women’s captain Emma Lipman starred in defence for FC Como’s 4-0 triumph over Pink Bari, catapulting her team to the top of the league.

Meanwhile, in Malta, the national rugby team beat Israel 15-13 in a thrilling encounter. The result means Malta has won both its games of the Conference 1 South Division so far, leaving it in second place, behind Croatia and ahead of Israel, Cyprus and Slovenia. Are there any other recent positive Maltese sports performances we missed?