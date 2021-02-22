Young Maltese Athlete Qualifies For European Championships In Poland Following Climactic Winter Season Close

Maltese track and field athlete Carla Scicluna has secured a spot at the European Championship in Poland following a spectacular showing at Malta’s Winter Championships.

Scicluna dominated in the 60-metre women’s race, coming in first place with a time of 7.69 seconds, despite difficult head wind.

As a result, Scicluna secured a qualifying time for the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland held between the 5th and 7th of March.

It was a day of national record breaking with Sarah Chouhal breaking the 300-metre hurdles record, closing in a time of 47.85 seconds. Moreover, Peppina Dalli thrust her way to a national record with a 3.71-metre pole vault.

17-year-old Mireya Cassar also put on a show at the Matthew Micallef St John Stadium over the weekend, securing two senior titles in the hammer throw and shot put while also claiming the under-20 national record in the hammer throw.

The 5,000-metre race garnered a lot of attention this year, with Athletics Malta having to organise three heats for the different levels.

Luke Micallef was crowned the overall winter champion with an impressive time of 14.46.50 with Lisa Bezzina claiming the national title with a time of 17.28.14.

Rachid Chouhal also broke the V40 300 metre record with a time of 38.25 and Janey Richard was deemed the senior winter champion on her first event of the year with a time 40.69.

Other notable record breaks include Luka Aras who claimed the under-20 300 metre record with a time of 44.55 seconds, Andre Sciberras who set a new record in the under-19 triple jump and Isaac Bonnici in the 600 metres for under-16s boys.

Julian Zarb broke the under-16 national record in the 1500 metre steeplechase with a time with 4.47.46.

“Albeit a very challenging couple of weeks for our athletes and officials, we were extremely satisfied with the event and how well we were able to organise it within a short time frame,” said Athletics Malta President Andy Grech.

“We’re extremely proud of our youngsters who have shown that our future is strong and bright. We have a lot of aspects we as organisers need to work on, so it will be back to the drawing board in the hope of a high level of organisation to come,” he said.

