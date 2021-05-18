Maltese athlete Jeremy Zammit has smashed a number of national records on his way to becoming one of the most promising long jumpers for his age group in the world after an impressive showing at the Agropoli Athletics meet last Sunday.

Zammit registered a 7.51 metre jump at the international meet, setting a new national record in both the U18 and U20 categories while also setting a new national record for the U23.

With his impressive leap, Zammit has now moved up to second in the U18 long jump world rankings and has secured first place in the 2021 European U18 list.