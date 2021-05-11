Young Maltese Sailors Win Medals And Outshine Competition At Bulgaria Regatta

A team of young Maltese sailors impressed at the Bourgas International Sailing Week in Bulgaria, winning a number of medals and finishing in the top 50 positions.

Seven sailors from the Birżebbuġa Sailing Club participated in the Bulgaria regatta, accompanied by coach Ivan Vasilev.

The young sailors had an opportunity to train prior to the event including preparations for the European Championships for three of the Maltese sailors.

A total of seven races were held over the course of the week with a fleet of 100 boats participating. Maltese sailors managed to finish in the top 50.

Moreover, a number of Maltese sailors managed to place in the top three, including Zane Attard who placed first in the Junior Boys category, Sasha Nagrudnaya who finished third in the Junior Girls category and Emily Fenech who finished third in the Senior Girls category.

Thomas Zahra, brothers Isaac and Jacob Azzopardi, and Liam Cutajar all participated in the regatta and put on an impressive display out at sea.

With the Bourgas International Sailing Week done and dusted, the Birżebbuġa Sailing Club will now focus its attention on the European Optimist Championships next June.

