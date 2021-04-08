Young Maltese Table Tennis Player Faces Promotion To Top Tier League After Winning Serie B

A young Maltese table tennis player is making a name for herself abroad after winning Femminile Serie B in Italy.

Last week, Rachel Mifsud travelled to Sicily, along with her coach Katia Mifsud, where she competed in Serie B as part of the A.S.D TT Ausonia Enna team.

Mifsud won three of her four encounters, contributing to the team’s overall first position in Femminile Serie B.

The spectacular result means that Mifsud and her team (composed of M.Tirrito, Y. Markova and G.Viola) will return to compete in the playoffs with the possibility of her team being promoted to Serie A

Despite the difficult times for athletes, the Malta Table Tennis Association, by means of an agreement with the Italian Federation, has facilitated for its members to compete in dual leagues so that the athletes can develop further.

As is the case with all other sports in Malta, the MTTA has had to put all events on hold in light of a ban on all organised sports because of the ongoing pandemic.

