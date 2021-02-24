Young Maltese Tennis Player Advances To Round Of 16 At ITF Tournament In Tunisia

Young and promising Maltese tennis player Francesca Curmi has advanced to the round of 16 at the ITF Monastir Tournament in Tunisia.

Curmi defeated number six ranked junior tennis player Kristina Dmitruk in straight sets (6-2,7-6) marking her first main draw level win at the pro level.

The 18-year-old faced an uphill battle to qualify for the Monastir, having to play and win two qualifying matches before facing off against Dmitruk in the round of 32.

On the other hand, Dmitruk qualified automatically due to her high ranking but was unable to keep up with a hungry and determined Curmi.