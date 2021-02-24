Young Maltese Tennis Player Advances To Round Of 16 At ITF Tournament In Tunisia
Young and promising Maltese tennis player Francesca Curmi has advanced to the round of 16 at the ITF Monastir Tournament in Tunisia.
Curmi defeated number six ranked junior tennis player Kristina Dmitruk in straight sets (6-2,7-6) marking her first main draw level win at the pro level.
The 18-year-old faced an uphill battle to qualify for the Monastir, having to play and win two qualifying matches before facing off against Dmitruk in the round of 32.
On the other hand, Dmitruk qualified automatically due to her high ranking but was unable to keep up with a hungry and determined Curmi.
The Maltese tennis player will now face the winner of Andjela Jocovic vs Oana Gavrila in the round of 16.
Curmi currently ranks 1062 in the ITF Singles Rankings with 10 events played and nine accumulated points.
She also features in the Monastir doubles tournament alongside her doubles partner Mihaela Đaković. Together they’ll face Alena Bairasheuskaya and Alisa Yakimakho in the round of 16 later on today.
At 18-years-old, the Maltese tennis player already has an impressive resume to her name having become the first Maltese athlete to qualify for the Main Round of the prestigious Roland-Garros Juniors and also played in the Wimbledon Juniors and the US Open Main Draw too.
