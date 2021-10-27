Supporters Send Croissants And Coffee To Repubblika As They Camp Outside Police Depot In The Rain

Pressure group Repubblika is currently camping come rain or shine in front of the police depot in Floriana in protest at the lack of charges levelled against former minister Konrad Mizzi – and supporters are sending in food and warm drinks.

As a rainstorm hit the islands over the last few hours and rain fell on a large hung banner saying “Shame On You” that was hung on the depot’s gates, supporters both showed up in person as well as showed their support in other ways.

While some were showing their support in the comments on Repubblika’s page, one kind French supporter living in France decided to send over some coffee and croissants this morning.

“I am living in France but completely support your actions. I have just ordered some coffees and croissants to be delivered to you by Bolt Food. Keep strong,” said one supporter online.

Activists thanked the supporter, saying:

“It’s not everyday that coffee and croissants are delivered on order from a supporter in France. Merci beaucoup! That’s the second breakfast done and dusted. Yes, we’re getting all sort of attention here but we roll with the punches.”