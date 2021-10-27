Supporters Send Croissants And Coffee To Repubblika As They Camp Outside Police Depot In The Rain
Pressure group Repubblika is currently camping come rain or shine in front of the police depot in Floriana in protest at the lack of charges levelled against former minister Konrad Mizzi – and supporters are sending in food and warm drinks.
As a rainstorm hit the islands over the last few hours and rain fell on a large hung banner saying “Shame On You” that was hung on the depot’s gates, supporters both showed up in person as well as showed their support in other ways.
While some were showing their support in the comments on Repubblika’s page, one kind French supporter living in France decided to send over some coffee and croissants this morning.
“I am living in France but completely support your actions. I have just ordered some coffees and croissants to be delivered to you by Bolt Food. Keep strong,” said one supporter online.
Activists thanked the supporter, saying:
“It’s not everyday that coffee and croissants are delivered on order from a supporter in France. Merci beaucoup! That’s the second breakfast done and dusted. Yes, we’re getting all sort of attention here but we roll with the punches.”
Other comments keep flooding Repubblika’s Facebook page showing their support to the cause:
“Full admiration for your determination, full support for you all there.”
“You are unbelievably brave, determined and dedicated. Thank you”
“Watching from Wymondham” expressed a supporter from England.
Repubblika are regularly updating their followers online, ensuring them that they don’t have any intention of ending the protest early, even due to bad weather.
“We will stay here, day and night, come rain or shine, until Friday,” Repubblika president Robert Aquilina told a press conference as weather forecasts predicting storms over the next few days.
“We have been warning you that our patience has its limits and we’ve given the police commissioner many chances to do his job,” Aquilina said. “The limits have been crossed by far.”
“Not only has Mizzi been allowed to walk freely but he’s even been allowed to take Parliament for a ride. His behaviour is humiliating for the people of Malta and the institutions, and he can only act like this because the police commissioner isn’t doing his job.”
Addressing Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa, Aquilina said that Repubblika will immediately end their protest the moment he arrests and charges Konrad Mizzi.
The action will culminate with a protest at Castille Square this Friday at 6:30pm.
Will you join the protest?