A Definitive Guide To The Six PlayStation 5 Games You Have To Get Your Hands On

Playstation 5 has finally landed in Malta and while many missed out on getting their hands on the coveted next-gen console this year, there are many gamers out there itching to immerse themselves in what games PS5 has to offer. For those still uncertain of what games to keep their eyes on, here are 6 hot and exciting releases to keep on your wish list for the PlayStation 5. 1. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Following 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, Insomniac Games has returned to release a second instalment of the Spider-Man franchise featuring fan-favourite Marvel Comics hero; Miles Morales. The game marks the debut of Miles Morales as the main character in a video game – after having debuted as a side playable character in 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man. The story meanwhile follows Morales left as New York City’s only web-slinging hero after Peter Parker departs to cover the ongoing civil war in Symkaria. In this time, he comes to the defence of the city against a gang war within New York whilst learning to walk the path into becoming New York’s next hero. 2. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The latest instalment of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla takes fans to the 9th Century as the Viking Raider; Eivor as they travel the lands and waters around medieval Norway and England. Having been officially released on the 12th November 2020, the game has further developed upon the RPG elements that Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey started and refined, respectively. To this end, Valhalla has been received in an immensely positive light by both players and critics – with many considering that this game could be the best instalment of the franchise to date. For those unable to wait for the PS5 to reach Malta, Assassin’s Creed is also available on PC, PS4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One and Google Stadia. 3. Watch Dogs: Legion

Yet another game from Ubisoft (the other being Assassin’s Creed Valhalla), Watch Dogs: Legion takes players to a neo-future version of London in an action-adventure game focuses on the hacker group DedSec who fight authority regimes. In Watch Dogs: Legion, players can explore through London’s most iconic sites – from the Houses of Parliament to the Tower of London – as Englands iconic city is transformed into its near-future setting as you hack your way through the storyline.

4. Dead by Daylight

Though not a new game, Dead by Daylight is one of several games that are being re-released to support Playstation 5 gameplay – thus allowing cross-play with players from the other platforms that the game supports. For those not aware, Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer horror game in which one player chooses from a selection of terrifyingly monstrous Killers whilst four other players play as Survivors – who must repair generators in order to escape before they are killed. 5. Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War

With this next outing of the Call of Duty franchise, Cold War takes players to 1981 in the height of the Cold War. Its campaign follows CIA Officer Russell Adler as he pursues alleged Soviet spy; Perseus, whose apparent goals are to tip the balance of power towards the favour of the Soviet Union. Besides its main campaign, Cold War offers players the experience of various multiplayer modes – both new and old – including the new game mode “Fireteam” which can support up to 40 players divided into various teams to complete objectives on specific mission maps. As a side note, for those who enjoy the Call of Duty Zombies storyline, Black Ops: Cold War Zombies features a new storyline title known as the “Dark Aethar” in which additional new game modes are available for play. 6. Borderlands 3

For the last entry on our list, we bring you Borderlands 3 – a game which is being made compatible for the PS5. This re-released looter-shooter game will be available at launch of the PS5 as its studio – Gearbox – rolls out its next-gen upgrade including gameplay resolution updates and four-play split-screen support. For those unfamiliar with Borderlands 3, the game centres around the planet of Pandora – a planet long-rumoured to contain Vaults filled with vast amounts of treasure and technology that were left behind by a mysterious alien civilisation. Borderlands 3 itself, takes place seven years after Borderlands 2 and allows the player to play as a Vault Hunter independently searching for the fabled vaults. Borderlands 3 is free to obtain on PS5 for anyone who already owns the PS4 version of the game. Bonus: Grand Theft Auto V