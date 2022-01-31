A company that has developed a stellar reputation for delivering bespoke software solutions while creating long-term careers is celebrating over 20 years of continued success. CS Technologies International opened its doors a year after the turn of the millennium, having been established in 2001. Flowering from a start-up company that was spun out of a home shopping operation, the company has come a long way, with its workforce growing consistently to a team of 40 people. CS Technologies International is all about developing and implementing specialist software systems that meet the needs of a whole range of clients across Europe. Amongst its list of clients is a number of multinational companies with blue-chip reputation, with requirements for high-performance e-commerce platforms, bespoke Fintech applications and big data solutions.

And when it comes to their workforce, they are well-taken care of, with the company giving you everything you need to reach the best version of yourself and your career. Right now, their youngest employee is 20 years old – and the most experienced member of the team has been there since CS Technologies’ inception. Let’s meet the faces which are the heart of CS Technologies CEO Tony Borg started off in Business and Computing and has 22 years of experience under his belt when it comes to managing software operations. CTO Carl Camilleri brings over 15 years of software engineering experience to the table. He has been involved in countless large-scale business-critical projects and managing multi-disciplinary teams. ICT and Infrastructure Manager Steve Sammut has been overseeing the network and hardware solutions for the past 17 years. He’s also involved in implementing and overseeing infrastructure and cloud solutions that clients receive. Human Resources Manager Panagiotis Kolompatsos is behind the company’s people-centred strategy. Providing administrative and working life support, he helps the company’s staff reach their goals and aspirations. By fostering an equal opportunities environment and having been accredited by NCPE, CS Technologies has attracted a vibrant and diverse community of people. At the same time, through its collaboration with the intern programmes of the University of Malta and MCAST, the company regularly brings in interns to help the future workforce gain some experience. Out of the team of 40 people, 12 of the employees started their journey as interns before becoming senior members of CS Technologies.

From left to right: Steve Sammut, Carl Camilleri, Tony Borg, and Panagiotis Kolompatsos

Sticking to its roots, CS Technologies adopts a start-up mentality and utilises a flat and lean organisation geared towards delivering software projects in a nimble manner. Giving all of its employees the tools and support they need to continuously grow whilst delivering the best software solutions to their clients, CS Technologies really are at the forefront of innovation. They pride themselves in providing to their clients not only the right quality product at the right time and at the right cost, but also have the appropriate tools to find business-wide solutions to operational, transactional and logistical issues. If you think you’re ready to kick-start your career, you can have a look at all of the new opportunities for growth CS Technologies have available. Take the leap, and do something for your future today. See what you are really capable of with the help of this tech company. Kick that one-off job to the curb and start your career. Tag someone who needs to see this! Images by Rene Rossignaud

