Get Techy With It! Students Can Win 2K in ESG Competition

Paving the way to a better working world, now and in the future, is what EY is all about. Offering students the opportunity to foster some genuine change, this competition champions ESG (that’s environmental and social governance issues) and how we can create a brighter future through innovation. Students who have a passion for sustainability now have an unmissable opportunity! Showcase your know-how, flex your tech muscles and possibly win some cool prizes all whilst exploring innovative solutions to some of the most pressing ESG issues in Malta and the EU. Introducing EY’s Agile Hackathon, being held in collaboration with the eSkills Malta Foundation. Taking place on Saturday 7th May from 9am till 4.30pm, students will get the chance to meet and discuss with EY experts who will help them refine, foster, and perfect their techy solutions.

So, what is this hackathon all about? The aim of EY’s Agile Hackathon is to design a solution that tackles any pressing ESG issue currently affecting Malta, or any other country, with the aim of providing ways to make our societies more sustainable. The aim is to create a concept board explaining the reason for your creation and develop a simple POC prototype to showcase how your solution would functionally work. Finally, a high-level business plan will need to be mapped out, showing how your solution would be implemented in the real world. Open to all tertiary education students who are 18 years and over, we invite you to form teams of of 2-5 people and register your participation here.

The day will be split into two main working sessions, throughout which experienced EY mentors will be helping each team to bring their best to this event. Teams will have the option to either pick one of the use cases provided by EY or come up with their own ESG issue to solve. Students may use available public open data so as to develop their business plan. €2,000 is also on the line. Winners of EY’s Agile Hackathon will be going home with a €1,000 cash prize per team, a €1,000 donation to a local NGO of their choice, complimentary passes to EY Engage Malta’s Tech Forum on 1st June, and an EY backpack filled with goodies. Make sure to register well in advance and head on down to the EY Connect Learning Centre on the 7th of May as this is your chance to meet like-minded people who share the same passion for change. Explore any ideas you may have, gain valuable feedback and have a go at fixing some of Malta’s and the world’s greatest ESG challenges. Tag someone who can change the future!