Here Is What WhatsApp’s Updated Privacy Policy Means For Malta

If you have been on WhatsApp in the past few days, you likely have had to accept (or decline) its new updated terms and privacy policy. Around the world, you likely have heard reports of people quitting the popular app in favour of apps that are similar to WhatsApp in terms of encryption.

With this news that WhatsApp information will be shared with Facebook, many around the world fear that Facebook – which bought WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014 – was going back on its promise to keep privacy protection the focus of the app.

However, if you live in Malta and are considering swapping to a different app because of it – don’t worry. According to the official statement about the changes, European (the UK is also included) users should face no actual differences in how their data is used. WhatsApp users in Europe will still need to accept the new terms.

“There are no changes to WhatsApp’s data sharing practices in the European region (including UK) arising from the updated Terms of Service and Privacy Policy,” a spokesperson for WhatsApp said.

They went on to explain that WhatsApp will continue not to share user data with Facebook “for the purpose of Facebook using this data to improve its products or advertisement”.