Malta-Based Sports Blockchain Company Signs Partnership With NBA Franchise Philadelphia 76ers

Malta-based blockchain provider Socios.com has made its first move into the National Basketball Association (NBA) after reaching a partnership agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The new partnership marks Socios.com’s first venture with an NBA team, just months after the Malta-based blockchain started to expand its operations to the United States in a $50 million investment into the American sporting industry.

The revolutionary blockchain business offers fans voting rights on certain team decisions, as well as special promotions and rewards through a digital revenue system it calls Fan Tokens.

Fan Tokens are created on the Chiliz blockchain and are used on the Socios.com fan engagement platform.

Socios.com will feature in advertising and signage throughout the arena during 76ers games and the Malta-based company will be able to use the team’s logos and identity on its site.

“In addition, Socios.com will have a large digital presence on Sixers.com and across 76ers social channels through which they will be integrated into unique pre and post-game content,” the NBA reported.

Socios.com will also have a presence on the 76ers social media channels, pre-game highlights and will be presented along with game recaps.

“We are thrilled to be the first team in the NBA to partner with Socios.com and break through the global blockchain category here in the States,” said Philadelphia 76ers Chief Revenue Officer Katie O’Reilly.

“They have built a strong portfolio of partners from around the world across a diverse landscape of sport and fans,” she said.

Though the 76ers are the first NBA team to partner with Socios.com, NHL side New Jersey Devils became the first US sports franchise to team up with the Malta-based blockchain company.

“This is the start of an exciting partnership – our first with an NBA franchise – that we believe can lead to greatly enhanced fan engagement for 76ers fans across the world,” said Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com and Chiliz.

Socios.com already has a number of international sporting organizations on its roster including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Milan and Manchester City as well as a number of F1, esports and cricket teams.

