Malta Features In Cyberpunk 2077 As A Fiery Uninhabitable Mess

One of the hottest and most highly-anticipated games of the year just got hotter after gamers discovered that Malta has a permanent feature in it.

After eight years in the making, Cyberpunk 2077 has been released. Apart from the next-gen graphics, detailed storyline and overall hype surrounding the game, we can’t get over the fact that the team behind the game decided to give Malta a subtle but significant shoutout.

You wouldn’t take notice unless you’re Maltese, thankfully there are a lot of Maltese gamers out there.

As you’re cruising around Night City, Gillean Jordan, one of the in-game radio station hosts, gives an update of the weather around the world and Malta is particularly hot.