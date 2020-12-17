Malta Features In Cyberpunk 2077 As A Fiery Uninhabitable Mess
One of the hottest and most highly-anticipated games of the year just got hotter after gamers discovered that Malta has a permanent feature in it.
After eight years in the making, Cyberpunk 2077 has been released. Apart from the next-gen graphics, detailed storyline and overall hype surrounding the game, we can’t get over the fact that the team behind the game decided to give Malta a subtle but significant shoutout.
You wouldn’t take notice unless you’re Maltese, thankfully there are a lot of Maltese gamers out there.
As you’re cruising around Night City, Gillean Jordan, one of the in-game radio station hosts, gives an update of the weather around the world and Malta is particularly hot.
“Temperatures in Sicily, Malta and the Cyclades have reached as high as 140 degrees Fahrenheit,” he says.
That’s the Celsius equivalent of 60 degrees.
“Air pollution in Poland, Bulgaria and Romania now exceeds the continents’ average by more than 2,000 percent,” he ends.
Although a small mention, it’s still a mention in one of the biggest games to be released over the past decade.
And while we are impressed, we’re not really surprised that it did get a feature. After all, David Chircop, a Maltese man from Attard, formed part of the Cyberpunk 2077 team and we imagine he had some input in this.
Or maybe not, either way it’s pretty cool to see our tiny island feature in one of the biggest games of our time, even if it is a fiery uninhabitable mess.
