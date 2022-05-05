Malta’s First Digital Payments App: Managing Money Into The Future

Out with the old, in with the new, the whole world is changing, but the way we bank has been stuck in the past for quite some time. Online banking may have been a revelation back in the 90s, but it was high time for something new. Introducing the concept of a digital payments app. Completely free from the shackles of having a brick and mortar location, a digital payments app is operated 100% online. Removing the idea of physical branches means that all of the services provided will be done through a tap of a button. This completely digital way of dealing with money has just landed in Malta. Introducing Moneybase, the entirely online bank that lets you see, manage, and transfer money with one app.

Previously known as CCTrader, this digital way to manage your finances can do everything your local branch can’t do. From cashing out payments to trying your luck in investing, Moneybase has all of your financial needs covered. Providing you with your very own IBAN and both digital and physical cards, you can transfer funds to your friends in seconds and save loads of money on foreign exchange fees. Offering mobile payments wherever you go and an ISO certified human customer support that is available 7 days a week – Moneybase is perfect for all of those people who are sick and tired of taking a day off work just to deal with bank services.

Join this local digital payments app by downloading the Moneybase app found on both App Store and Google Play. Giving you the power to invest, spend, save, and take charge of your finances right on your phone – you won’t need to hassle with documents and signing when opening up an account. Currently available to European citizens who are over 18, you can open up a free account within a few minutes. The onboarding process is super simple, allowing you to get your brand new account up and running in no time. On a mission to redefine the way people handle their funds, Moneybase is Malta’s first-ever digital payments app. Long gone are the days of standing in a bank queue for hours just to access your own money. Tag someone who hates going to the bank!

Moneybase is brought to you by Moneybase Limited (MB) C87193 is licensed by the MFSA to transact the business of a Financial Institution in terms of the Financial Institutions Act, Cap 376. Moneybase Invest is brought to you by Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd (CCIS) and is licensed by the MFSA C13729.