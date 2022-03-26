Robots Could Be Made Real After Maltese Man’s Company Creates Universal Robotics Language
A Maltese man’s company is hell-bent on exploring the true potential of robotics, starting with the development of a universal robotics language designed to allow developers to write programs for robots.
Robots have captured our imagination for as long as we could remember. Though through this creation, the prospect of seeing robots grace our community became that much more real.
Daniel Camilleri’s company – Cyberselves – originally started out as a university-founded research project in the UK. Though eventually, the project matured.
The aim of the company? Development of software and applications destined to control and program robots.
Cyberselves earned acclaim after giving rise to the ‘Animus’, a universal language that allows developers to write applications for robots.
Just as android functions as an operating system for your smartphone, Animus aims to become the operating system for robots.
If that’s not awesome enough, the company is also working towards a new project: ‘Teleport’, an application that allows the user to control any robot anywhere in the world directly.
Camilleri’s company earned international acclaim, winning a spot in the finals of the prestigious ANA Avatar XPRIZE global robotics competition.
With the company aiming to bring together users, developers, and manufacturers in the not-so-distant future, could we be seeing an actual robot brought forward, in the times to come?
Featured Photo Credit: Cyberselves Facebook Page
What do you make of this?