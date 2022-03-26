Robots Could Be Made Real After Maltese Man’s Company Creates Universal Robotics Language

A Maltese man’s company is hell-bent on exploring the true potential of robotics, starting with the development of a universal robotics language designed to allow developers to write programs for robots.

Robots have captured our imagination for as long as we could remember. Though through this creation, the prospect of seeing robots grace our community became that much more real.

Daniel Camilleri’s company – Cyberselves – originally started out as a university-founded research project in the UK. Though eventually, the project matured.

The aim of the company? Development of software and applications destined to control and program robots.