Watch: From Tech Hacks To A Merger, These Maltese Companies Are Growing And Going International

The future is tech, and these two companies know it. That’s why they’ve decided to join forces to bring you the design, digital, and development elements that you need to create a successful business.

ANCHOVY and NIU have been at the forefront of digital innovation in Malta for quite some time now. During both of their experiences working in the tech industry, they realised that they each have some gaps in their services.

That’s why they have merged together to create the ultimate tech epicentre that will help anyone succeed. Take a look at the video down below to see what James and Benji, the masterminds behind this merger, have to say about the future.