Watch: From Tech Hacks To A Merger, These Maltese Companies Are Growing And Going International
The future is tech, and these two companies know it. That’s why they’ve decided to join forces to bring you the design, digital, and development elements that you need to create a successful business.
ANCHOVY and NIU have been at the forefront of digital innovation in Malta for quite some time now. During both of their experiences working in the tech industry, they realised that they each have some gaps in their services.
That’s why they have merged together to create the ultimate tech epicentre that will help anyone succeed. Take a look at the video down below to see what James and Benji, the masterminds behind this merger, have to say about the future.
Fostering a relationship between these two tech companies is the way that James and Benji, the owners of NIU and ANCHOVY respectively, have created this space where small businesses and startups can meet, bounce ideas off each other, and share resources.
Sharing departments such as HR and finance means that this new way of working will make it easier for smaller-scale businesses to kick start their journey to success.
Seeing their two worlds collide and blend so effortlessly to create this new chapter in the businesses’ lives should be the perfect formula for something quite interesting to happen within the tech space in the next 10 years.
Being in the works for the past four years, ANCHOVY has taken the reigns when it comes to the digital and design aspect whilst NIU has taken care of the development side.
Helping to transform the way business is handled, their aim is to continue fostering the local market whilst sharing their expertise with clients abroad.
