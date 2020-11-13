The PlayStation 5 Has Finally Arrived In Malta Just In Time For Its Official Release

Forestals announced via Instagram that the PS5s have officially landed and that those who pre-order will receive theirs on the release date – 19th November.

Following Sony’s monumental logistical pre-order mess up, many questioned if and when they would receive the new console. While that still may be the case for most of us out there, it looks like those who pre-ordered with Forestals are guaranteed a PS5.

The PlayStation 5 has arrived in Malta just six days before its highly-anticipated official European release.

“As authorised Sony Playstation resellers, we can confirm that everyone that has a preorder, will be receiving their PS5 on release date,” it said.

So it’s official, the PS5 is here.

In the interest of public safety, Forestals has implemented allocated windows for collection or delivery to avoid any mass gatherings at the store.

The sad news is that there are currently no extra units for sale which means that the rest of us will have to wait patiently.

“People can stay tuned to our Facebook for the next stock drop or preorder,” they said.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, some electronic stores have predicted that the next batch of PS5s will arrive next year with some gamers having to wait until April or May to get their hands on the next-generation console.

