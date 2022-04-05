Watch: Maltese Company Behind Tallest Tower In Metaverse World Seeks To Make It A Tourism Destination
A Maltese company has set the record for the tallest tower in Decentraland, one of the world’s most popular Metaverse world, and expects to hold this record for years to come.
Metaverse Architects founder Luca Arrigo said the Airdrop Tower is set to become Decentraland’s “first metaverse tourism destination”.
“We shall very shortly be submitting an application to the Decentraland DAO as a point of interest as the tallest tower in Decentraland,” he said.
“The property is located in the most lucrative and exclusive area of Decentraland in the largest estate that surrounds Genesis plaza, the spawning point of the world.”
Arrigo said that Airdrop Tower was designed by Metaverse Architects’ lead architects who has been designing virtual worlds since Second Life, an early kind of metaverse, launched in the early 00s.
The metaverse was a feature of Malta’s recent election campaign, with the Nationalist Party pledging to attract companies working in this space to the country’s shores as part of a €1 billion package to diversify the economy.
Tag someone who’d love to check out Airdrop Tower!