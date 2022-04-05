Watch: Maltese Company Behind Tallest Tower In Metaverse World Seeks To Make It A Tourism Destination

A Maltese company has set the record for the tallest tower in Decentraland, one of the world’s most popular Metaverse world, and expects to hold this record for years to come.

Metaverse Architects founder Luca Arrigo said the Airdrop Tower is set to become Decentraland’s “first metaverse tourism destination”.

“We shall very shortly be submitting an application to the Decentraland DAO as a point of interest as the tallest tower in Decentraland,” he said.